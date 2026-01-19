2000s Rock Band Stops Concert After Fan Passes Out

One famous early-2000s rock band stopped a recent show after a fan passed out in the pit.

The All-American Rejects were performing a set last month when the band’s frontman Tyson Ritter ceased performing the band’s hit song “Gives You Hell” after a fan needed medical attention.

“Let’s stop the song,” he said during the song’s bridge, as seen in a TikTok video. “Stop the f—ing music right now.”

As the music stopped, Ritter looked at the crowd and gave the distressed fan his personal water bottle.

“Let’s get some EMT. Girl just passed out. Is she back? She with us? Tell me you weren’t looking for your f—ing purse,” he said. “Let’s get you out of there. You can come sit and watch the rest of the song onstage.”

Further footage posted by TMZ showed that Ritter asked for some food, specifically “sugar” for the fan, asking: “We need Twinkies, some sugar. Anybody got any gumdrops? It’s f—ing Christmas time, do we have any Christmas gumdrops? Pieces of gingerbread houses?”

Eventually, the fan was cleared by a medical professional and the performance continued.

The All-American Rejects were one of the most popular bands of the 2000s, thanks to songs like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” and “It Ends Tonight.” Their most popular song, “Gives You Hell,” is 9x platinum and peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.