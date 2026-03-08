2000s R&B Star Backs out of Tour Due to ‘Health Issue’

Fans looking to see R&B singer Jermemih hit the stage at the B2K tour will be disappointed. His team announced in an Instagram post that he will be unable to perform as he deals with a health crisis.

The Boys for Life tour, titled after a song from B2K’s 2002 album Pandemonium, began this month and hit major cities across the U.S. Aside from B2K and Jeremih, Bow Wow is the tour’s co-headliner, with Waka Flocka, Amerie, Yung Joc, Crime Mob, Dem Franchize Boyz, Pretty Ricky, and a few others having sets along the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March. He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor,” the post reads in part. “Jeremih and his team are focused on his care and recovery and are deeply grateful for the understanding, patience, and continued support from fans, partners, and the touring team during this time.”

In a recent chat with Associated Press, Bow Wow and B2K members say after years of infighting, the tour symbolizes forgiveness and accountability. The group reunited previously on a tour, but Omarion departed again after his kids’ mother, Apryl Jones, began a public romance with bandmate and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star Fizz. Things became estranged after that.

“O washed his hands with all of us: ‘I’m not working with y’all,’” J-Boog said recently of Omarion while laughing in a chat with AP. “I did,” Omarion replied with a smirk. “I was dead serious.”

Luckily, the music, and fans, was big enough for them to return to the stage. “It definitely starts with maturity,” said Fizz, now 40. “We’ve all taken the time to heal and work, to grow, to get to this mature space.” “It goes beyond the scope of anything that has to do with entertainment,” said Omarion, 41, echoing Fizz’s sentiments. “I hope people really get that message because brotherhood can be difficult — or it can be a beautiful thing.”