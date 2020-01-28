Grammys 2020: Singer Ricky Rebel Wears NSFW Red-Leather Getup With Words 'Impeach Trump' Across Bare Butt

The 2020 Grammys featured a number of stars making bold fashion choices, but maybe none were more brave that singer Ricky Rebel, who wore a very NSFW red-leather getup with the words "Impeach This" written across his bare butt. Rebel — born Ricky Godinez — was previously known for his work in the boy band No Authority, but later went on to re-brand himself with his current persona. He has been known in the past as a strong advocate for LGBT rights, but also for being outspokenly pro-Trump.

Singer Ricky Rebel made his pro-Trump stance loud and clear in a barely-there red leather getup with "impeach this" written on his butt cheeks https://t.co/MYKSKaUjyi pic.twitter.com/QBCqdYFAnb — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2020

Rebel made headlines for his appearance at the 2019 Grammys, as he donned a pro-Trump outfit, and stated, "I'm reflecting millions of Americans out there who voted for Trump. Keep America great."

He added: "That's right, baby. We are here. We're here all around the world, 50 million of us. My name is Ricky Rebel and I'm a reflection of America."

I'm Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel live at the #grammys and I'm a reflection of the 60 million+ Americans that voted for @realdonaldtrump. Be #TheNewAlpha Don't let anyone keep you in the closet. #kagjacket by @officialandresoriano #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/pIZd3dxMMx — Ricky Rebel (@RickyRebelRocks) February 10, 2019

Following the big event, Rebel took to Twitter to share some thoughts about how he was perceived, tweeting, "A lot of hate/love for my GRAMMYS look. Practicing stoicism has changed my life. At the end of the day I can't control how people think, I can only control myself."

He the added, "My message: 1. I'm not owned by any political party I'm free to express myself however I choose to. 2. Sexuality has nothing to do with conservative principles 3. The impeachment hearing's a joke and unnecessarily dividing our country, I'd rather people get along and have fun."

While Rebel's outfit was seen as somewhat controversial by some, others have expressed support for the pop singer.

"I think your authenticity is refreshing! You don't want to be put in a box or labeled," one of Rebel's fans offered. "You have your own beliefs and expressions. I'm fully supportive of you being true to yourself in every way!"

Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images