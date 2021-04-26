Why 'Yellowstone' Fans Will Want to Watch Angelina Jolie's New Movie

✖

Yellowstone fans are likely missing the intense drama series right, as it is currently in-between seasons, so to get their fix they may want to check Angelina Jolie's new movie for one specific reason. The new film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, is a "neo-Western survival action thriller film" that is directed by Taylor Sheridan, who is the creator of Yellowstone. Sheridan also co-wrote the film's screenplay, along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt, as adapted from Koryta's novel of the same name.

According to a synopsis, Those Who Wish Me Dead "centers around a young teenage boy (Finn Little) who witnesses the murder of his father near a large national forest. Pursued by assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) intent on silencing him, the boy soon meets a veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert (Jolie) who offers him shelter in her lookout tower. When the assassins set fire to the forest in order to cover their tracks, the pair must both survive a deadly blaze that threatens to consume them and outwit the killers on their trail."

Angelina Jolie is fighting fires and fighting for survival in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' trailer 🔥 Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, & more co-star in the film hitting theaters & @hbomax May 14 pic.twitter.com/9IhcoSDvkx — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 7, 2021

Additional cast members of Those Who Wish Me Dead include Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. The film is set to open in theaters on May 14. It will also debut on HBO Max the same day, as it is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is premiering its entire 2021 slate of new film releases on the streaming service the same days the theatrical debut. The films will remain available for a short period of time before being taken down and made available to rent on other streaming platforms.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is not Sheridan's first foray into films, as he wrote both Sicario films, as well as the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water. He also wrote and directed the 2017 thriller Wind River, which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. That film landed him a Directors Guild of America Award nomination for Outstanding First-Time Feature Film.

Coincidentally, Those Who Wish Me Dead is not Sheridan's only upcoming film project. On Friday, Amazon Prime will release Without Remorse, an action thriller starring Michael B. Jordan. Sheridan co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on a Tom Clancy novel of the same name.