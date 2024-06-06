'X' Returning to Theaters Ahead of 'MaXXXine's Release

Those who missed seeing X on the big screen when the A24 film premiered in 2022 now have another chance to see it in theaters. Ahead of the July 5 release of MaXXXine, the third installment of Ti West's hit Mia Goth-starring horror trilogy, X is returning to theaters for one day only later this month.

The film, widely considered to be one of the best horror movies of 2022, is being re-released by A24 on the big screen for one night only on Tuesday, June 18. The film will be back in theaters along with "an exclusive post-credit sneak peek at MaXXXine," according to Fandango. Screenings begin at 7 p.m. local time, with tickets for the June 18 re-release of X available via Fandango.

Written, directed, produced, and edited by West, X was theatrically released in the U.S. on March 18, 2022. The slasher is set in the 1970s and stars Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi as a group of filmmakers who set out to make an adult film on a rural Texas, farm. When their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the group find themselves fighting for their lives.

The film was followed just six months later by Pearl, a sequel movie that saw Goth reprising her role as Pearl from the original film. Set in 1918, the movie centers around the slasher trilogy's villain, a young woman living with her German immigrant parents in their farmhouse.

Although both X and Pearl were considered to be low-budget films and neither came from a major studio, they proved to be massive successes. The films grossed a combined $25 million at the box office, and X currently holds a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, while Pearl holds a 92% score.

X's June 18 re-release will come just days head of the July 5 premiere of MaXXXine. The upcoming movie will see Goth reprise her role as Maxine Minx, the sole survivor of X. The film's official synopsis from A24 reads: "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past." Along with Goth, MaXXXine stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, and Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.