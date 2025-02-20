World War II Superhero Movie Loses Its Star Actor: Daniel Craig Exits ‘Sgt. Rock’

DC Studios’ plans for their World War II superhero film have hit a snag as Daniel Craig has departed the upcoming Sgt. Rock adaptation, which would have reunited him with Queer director Luca Guadagnino. The high-profile project, based on one of DC Comics‘ most enduring military characters, must now seek a new lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources suggest various reasons for Craig’s exit from the film, which was set to be Guadagnino’s next directorial effort before his planned American Psycho reboot. “Some said the actor’s schedule ran into roadblocks with that of his wife, actress Rachel Weisz. Other sources said that the actor soured on the role after Queer failed to perform not only at the box office but also in the awards season race.”

The military hero, created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert, first appeared in Our Army at War #83 in June 1959. Sgt. Franklin “Frank” Rock became a legendary figure in comic book history, commanding the fictional Easy Company through their World War II adventures. His stories remained a fan favorite and one of DC’s most enduring series throughout its publication history.

Craig joins a notable list of Hollywood stars who have previously circled the role, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, though none have successfully brought the character to the screen. The script, penned by Justin Kuritzkes, who collaborated with Guadagnino on both Challengers and Queer, remains attached to the project.

DC Studios isn’t wasting time seeking a replacement, with sources indicating Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear, is “among others” being considered, per THR. The studio hopes to begin production this summer at their UK facilities, maintaining their planned shooting schedule despite the casting change.

Craig’s departure follows his performance in Guadagnino’s Queer, where he portrayed William Lee, a conflicted American living abroad who explores his sexuality while pursuing a romantic connection with a younger man (Drew Starkey) in Mexico City during the 1950s. Though critics praised both performances enthusiastically, the film failed to secure any Academy Award nominations despite Craig receiving recognition from the Golden Globes.

Representatives for DC Studios have not yet commented on the situation, though the project continues to move forward with Guadagnino at the helm. The director’s immediate next release will be the Amazon thriller After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, scheduled for an Oct. 10 theatrical release, while Craig will appear in the Knives Out threequel Wake Up Dead Man later this year.