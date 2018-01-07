Dylan Farrow Reflects on Woody Allen Accusations Ahead of Golden Globes

Dylan Farrow, the estranged daughter of Woody Allen, has reflected on her accusations of sexual abuse against the famed director ahead of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

In the early ’90s, authorities investigated a claim that Allen had molested Farrow, but no charges were pursued. Farrow reiterated her childhood accusations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed. Allen maintained his innocence then and has continued to be accepted in the industry.

Farrow looked back on the lack of action that resulted from her story, and how much has changed in Hollywood in the time since.

“Four years ago, at the Globes in 2014, Woody Allen was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement. Four years ago I decided enough was enough and wrote an open letter detailing the abuse I sustained at the hands of Woody Allen,” Farrow wrote. “I thought it would make a difference. I thought things would change. I learned quickly (and painfully) that my optimism was misplaced. His time wasn’t up.”

She directly addressed the “Time’s Up” movement that is set to dominate the conversation around Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony. She approved of their actions and was cautiously optimistic about what it means for the future of the entertainment industry.

“Today, four years later, it is Globes Sunday again and many, if not most, will be wearing black on the red carpet in solidarity with the #TIMESUP movement,” she wrote. “They will stand against sexual harassment and abuse in their industry and all others. Good. I stand with them.”

“But I have to wonder – is time really up now? Is this really the turning point? I have no doubt it can be. I have no doubt the time is right. But in order for things to meaningfully change, they need to change unequivocally,” she continued.

She then directly addressed one of the main excuses people still have for looking past Allen’s and others’ alleged actions, hoping that those excuses don’t persist within the movement.

“No predator should be spared by virtue of their ‘talent’ or ‘creativity’ or ‘genius,’ ” Farrow wrote. “No rock should be left unturned. The principles of the movement need to be applied consistently and without exemption.”

Farrow then concluded with hopes that Allen would finally be held accountable by his industry and that the night’s protests will be successful.

“I will be watching tonight with a very different feeling than I had at this time four years ago,” she wrote. “I will watch with optimism, with hope, and with the firm belief that there is a brighter future ahead. And I will watch to see if now, finally, time is up for my predator too.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.