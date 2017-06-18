Ryan Phillippe Reveals Why He Returned To Horror For ‘Wish Upon’

Thanks to the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, actor Ryan Phillippe quickly became one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. 20 years later, the actor returns to the genre that helped birth his career, this time playing a dad in the upcoming thriller Wish Upon. Phillippe explained his desires for taking on the new role in an all-new featurette, which you can watch above.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“In the latest horror thriller from the director of Annabelle, 17-year-old Clare Shannon (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends Meredith (Sydney Park) and June (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose.

“Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.”

On what made him accept the role, Phillippe explained, “I enjoy a good scare, and especially this type of scary movie because it reminds me of some of those movies that were around when I came up like I Know What You Did Last Summer, that I was in, or like Scream.”

The actor added, “I thought it would be kind of fun for me now, as an adult, to play a parent in a film that was like those that I started my career with.”

Joey King, who plays his character’s daughter, confessed, “Working with Ryan Phillippe was amazing, he was the greatest. Such a cool fake dad.” She continued, “He was so funny. He was just one of those guys you could get along with about anything. I love him, he’s the best.”

The film’s director, John Leonetti, noted, “Ryan, what a great dad. He has a 17-year-old daughter in real life. He could relate to this and he did such a great job of just being very real.”

The film is an interpretation of the Monkey’s Paw myth, which causes a punishment to be paid for every wish granted, Phillippe detailed what makes this film exciting, “You know that there’s gonna be a price to be paid, that’s where a lot of the scary stuff comes in, but the question is who and how and when.”

Wish Upon hits theaters July 14.