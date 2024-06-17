'Sister Act 3' Script Is 'Done,' Says 'Sister Act 2' Star Tanya Trotter

Storyline and production details for Sister Act 3 have been kept under wraps but per the sequel's star Tanya Trotter, the script is complete. Trotter starred in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993 and is also one-half of the country duo The War and Treaty. She recently reunited with some of her co-stars on The View for a surprise tribute and emotional reflection on the movie's creation and impact in honor of its 30-year anniversary. "Well, I can't say [whether or not I'm a part of it], but I do know that the script is done," Trotter told Entertainment Tonight backstage at CMA Fest recently.

When asked if she's open to returning, the answer was quick and easy. "Anything that Whoopi Goldberg is a part of — 'cause she's a legend, she's an icon, she's my mentor, hero — yes, I would say yes," she said.

Trotter sang "His Eye is on the Sparrow" alongside Lauryn Hill in the film. On The View reunion, she took Hill's part in her absence for an emotional performance of "Joyful, Joyful." She later revealed that the iconic scene with Hill wouldn't have happened without Goldberg, as the E.G.O.T. winner championed for her voice to be included in the movie.

Goldberg gave an update on Sister Act 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May, saying, "I can say it's coming." She understands fans are eager for more. "It's coming around the mountain when it comes. It'll be here soon. I'm excited. It's time for it, you know, it's time. Because we need to laugh, you know?" shee added, noting, "I don't know what we're going into, but whatever it is, I'm gonna need to chuckle a lot… I think I'm good when I make other people laugh, too." Tyler Perry is producing the film.