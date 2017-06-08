War For The Planet Of The Apes Releases First Clip, ‘Meet Nova’

In just over a months, the highly-anticipated third installment of the new Planet of the Apes franchise will hit theaters. Luckily, if you’re a big fan of the films, you can get a little preview right now.

The first clip from War for the Planet of the Apes, titled ‘Meet Nova’, has officially been released online.

This footage centers around a new character in the franchise – A human child that goes by the name of Nova. She’s played by young actress Amiah Miller, and it looks as though Nova will be a focal point of the upcoming film.

In the movie, head-ape Caesar (Andy Serkis) discovers Nova with some of his fellow warriors. Although he doesn’t want to, because she’s a human, Caesar agrees to care for the child. He knows there is no one else around who can.

As the war between apes and humans reaches a climax, Caesar comes to realize that Nova is much more important than he thought.

Nova seems to have a Tarzan vibe, in that she’s a human who has to grow up around apes. And, like Tarzan, she will likely be charged with bridging the gap between the two races.

Meet Nova, and the rest of Caesar’s interesting family, in the full clip above.

Matt Reeves directed War for the Planet of the Apes on a script he co-wrote with Mark Bomback. The film will hit theaters on July 14, 2017.

