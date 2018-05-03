Vin Diesel Teases That ‘Fast 9’ Will Be Even ‘Bigger’

Vin Diesel is getting Fast & Furious fans pumped up, teasing that Fast 9 will be even “bigger” than any of the previous films.

While sitting down for a TODAY Show interview recently, the actor confidently said, “It does get bigger. I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing Fast 9 and Fast 10, and I can’t tell you how excited he is.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We haven’t been to Africa, I can tell you that,” he then stated. “And we are long overdue.”

Fast 9 is currently scheduled to drift into theaters on April 10, 2020. While it’s exciting for fans to hear that plans are progressing on the next installments of the Fast & Furious films, the franchise will actually debut a spin-off before Fast 9 lands in theaters.

The spin-off is Hobbs and Shaw (rumored titled), and will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) reprise their roles from the action series.

It was recently reported that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has been tapped to helm the film. The film will be written by Chris Morgan, who has written six other Fast & Furious films, including the most recent, The Fate of the Furious.

While the Hobbs and Shaw film is finally set to be an official entry into the Fast & Furious franchise, there’s a chance it could be the last time we see Johnson in the series at all.

According to JoBlo, Johnson was recently quoted as saying, “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating.”

“It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not,” he continued before adding, “But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. [laughs] Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Johnson’s comment is likely not what fans want to hear, but is also not entirely surprising either, considering he and Diesel had a reportedly heated feud on the set of the last film, Fate of the Furious.

The tension between them is rumored to have gotten so bad that they hated even filming scenes together, and Johnson set the rumors aflame by posting on social media about unprofessional “candy a—es” on the set of the film.

After the film had wrapped, he spoke with journalists and refused to back down from his comments.

“I was very clear with what I said. I’ve been in the game a long time,” he said during the interview. “Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in Fast 8] shot through the roof to a whole other level.”