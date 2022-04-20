Vin Diesel Reveals Title for 'Fast & Furious 10'

✖

Fast & Furious 10 has an official title – Fast X. Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel made the official announcement Wednesday, revealing that production had just begun on the 10th installment in the franchise. "Day one..." the actor wrote with the prayer hands emoji alongside an official graphic for the upcoming film.

When it comes to the plot of Fast X, details are few and far between, but Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson are also confirmed to be starring alongside Diesel. Director Justin Lin is back behind the cameras and Diesel is a producer for the film that's set to premiere in theaters on May 19, 2023. Lin previously directed 2021's F9, as well as Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast & Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Larson is the latest star to have her name attached to the project, with Diesel revealing the Captain Marvel star's involvement earlier this month. "Yeah yeah yeah... you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's Captain Marvel,'" he wrote alongside a photo with his new co-star. "Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in 'Fast 10.' You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect... her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for." Diesel ended the message with, "Welcome to the FAMILY Brie."

Larson added in an Instagram post of her own, "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement." Larson's casting may have come as a surprise to some fans, but she revealed during an Uproxx interview in February. "Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie," she said. "I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars. And it's something that should be appreciated. They're incredible. So of course, please."