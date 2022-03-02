‘Umma’ Trailer: Sandra Oh’s Terrifying New Horror Movie Leaves Fans Screaming

Umma is already haunting viewers even before its theatrical release! On Tuesday, the first trailer for the Sandra Oh-starring film was released, sparking plenty of screams from viewers. The upcoming film centers around Oh’s Amanda, whose quiet life on an American farm with her daughter is turned upside down when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, with Amanda becoming haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother. The trailer, released Tuesday, teased the terror that follows.

The two-minute-long trailer began with relative calm, giving viewers a glimpse of Amanda and her daughter’s serene life before the sudden terror that arrives. However, when a car drives up to their secluded complex to deliver the remains of Amanda’s mother in a box, it comes with an ominous warning: “Her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box.” When her daughter begins asking questions about her grandmother, Amanda says, “I remember so much screaming…. I didn’t want you to know her.” After Amanda throws her mother’s remains into a shallow grave somewhere on their property, her mother’s vengeful spirit begins to terrorize her once peaceful family, with the trailer ending with the warning: “Don’t become your mother.”

Umma, the Korean word for “mother,” is written and directed by Iris K. Shim. The film is set to release in theaters on Friday, March 18. Keep scrolling to see some fan reactions to the haunting trailer.

‘Really scary’

“D- this is really scary,” tweeted one person. “Didn’t expect the poster will be this scary i need someone to watch it with cause i’m gonna die alone if I watch it by myself.”

‘Excited’

“Just saw the trailer of “Umma” (Mother) and now i’m f excited,” another person reacted. “Sandra oh in a horror theme wtfff.”

‘Phenomenal’

“Blink and you might miss the kumiho in this [Umma] trailer, a nine-tailed evil fox spirit in Korean lore. Also recently featured in Lovecraft Country,” another person pointed out. “Always great to see different cultures and beliefs explored in horror. This one is produced by Sam Raimi & André Øvredal!”

‘Screaming shivering fainitng’

“While everyone is focused on a particular bat-focused blockbuster coming out this week, there are also plenty of smaller films to look forward to this month,” shared one person. “One such movie is the supernatural horror movie, [Umma], which stars Sandra Oh.”

‘Chilling’

“The Umma trailer was so good,” wrote one person. “I wanna go see it.”

‘Looks too scary’

“Finally the trailer arrives. Looks promising,” tweeted somebody else. “A horror pic about mother-daughter dynamics is always spicy! Go Sandra Oh!”

‘Looks fantastic’

“I am so grateful to be getting a Sandra Oh horror flick,” commented another. “I’ll be there opening weekend.”