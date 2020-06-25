'Twister' Fans Debate Possible Reboot Without Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman

News of a Twister reboot has definitely turned a few heads online. The 1996 weather-centric action flick is being eyed by Universal Pictures for an all-new take on the story of humans vs. high winds, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm.

However, the 1996 original is widely considered a cult classic. It starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as scrappy storm chasers on the brink of divorce. They desperately chase tornadoes across the Midwest, hoping that they can place their advance weather alert system in the path of a tornado and change the world doing so. There's also the issue of the money-hungry scientist played by Carey Elwes, who they have to stay ahead of as well. Despite lukewarm reviews, the film raked in $494 million in theaters around the globe and earned praise for its ground-breaking special effects (and, of course, the cow scene). Speed director Jan De Bont helmed the film, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer with a script from author Michael Crichton.

In addition to the reverence toward the original Twister, there's the fact that both Paxton and his co-star, Philip Seymour Hoffman, both passed away. While fans have debated the issues with a potential sequel earlier in June, the reboot has sparked a new discussion entirely — even though reboots traditionally have all-new casts.