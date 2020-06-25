'Twister' Fans Debate Possible Reboot Without Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman
News of a Twister reboot has definitely turned a few heads online. The 1996 weather-centric action flick is being eyed by Universal Pictures for an all-new take on the story of humans vs. high winds, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski at the helm.
However, the 1996 original is widely considered a cult classic. It starred Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as scrappy storm chasers on the brink of divorce. They desperately chase tornadoes across the Midwest, hoping that they can place their advance weather alert system in the path of a tornado and change the world doing so. There's also the issue of the money-hungry scientist played by Carey Elwes, who they have to stay ahead of as well. Despite lukewarm reviews, the film raked in $494 million in theaters around the globe and earned praise for its ground-breaking special effects (and, of course, the cow scene). Speed director Jan De Bont helmed the film, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer with a script from author Michael Crichton.
In addition to the reverence toward the original Twister, there's the fact that both Paxton and his co-star, Philip Seymour Hoffman, both passed away. While fans have debated the issues with a potential sequel earlier in June, the reboot has sparked a new discussion entirely — even though reboots traditionally have all-new casts.
let me tell you why a reboot of Twister is a bad idea.— You, Me And Benny (@YouMeAndBenny) June 24, 2020
1. No one can do better than Bill Paxton.
2. Bill Paxton did it best.
3. Alan Ruck is always Rabbit.
4. Helen Hunt rocked.
5. Philip Seymour Hoffman. #Twister
prevnext
If the new twister doesn't have Helen Hunt looking like this, you can throw it in the trash.. pic.twitter.com/H8vAGuIpJG— Hannah (@itsamehannah) June 24, 2020
sorry, but remaking Twister, a movie that features Bill Paxton looking like this, is a BLASPHEMY #thnxbye pic.twitter.com/x8OdaORZic— Stream SET MY HEART ON FIRE IMMEDIATELY now 🌈 🌈 (@edd_gosbender) June 24, 2020
prevnext
Twister— susan nelsen (@sweetsusan49) June 24, 2020
Ooooo Noooo please do not ruin a great movie like twister. I love that movie and watched it many many times. tornados, are cool looking but this movie took it to the next level. Great graphics and epic sound track. Plus a great cast. I cant believe Bill paxton is gone😢 pic.twitter.com/z5qI8uZlyc
I have complicated feelings. Twister is what got me into weather as a kid, I remember playing storm chasers with my barbies when I got home from seeing it. That said, I really really REALLY hate reboots/sequels and other nostalgia based cash grabs. https://t.co/yROOdLR7Mp pic.twitter.com/Jsi7L4R6cF— Noelle Elizabeth 🌀 (@HurricaneNoelle) June 25, 2020
prevnext
Please do not reboot Twister the original is perfect.— Derek (@ROLLINRILLOS_) June 25, 2020
I have a prediction regarding "Twister" reboot box office performance... pic.twitter.com/firT1wUKOc— Chad Harris (@WaywardChad) June 24, 2020
prevnext
Universal working on a reboot of #Twister. And with that, the people of internet put aside their petty differences and joined together hand in hand to say "No!" 🌪️— Nathan Carr (@nathancarronair) June 24, 2020
Ah #Twister, forever in my heart. Don't do a reboot, please don't...— Adoring KStewart Fan (@AdoringKS) June 24, 2020
prevnext
Fans to the studio doing the twister reboot: pic.twitter.com/DwPdHyRiOA— dipav (@silenthumanhere) June 24, 2020
As a big fan of the film Twister, I’m very anti-reboot.— Jo (@_JoCash) June 24, 2020
prev
Twister reboot? #HellNo #RIPBillPaxton— Shawn Branch (@gntlman) June 24, 2020