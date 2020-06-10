'Twister 2' Being Debated on Twitter

A great debate was raging on Twitter Wednesday morning as movie lovers discussed Twister 2, a potential sequel to the original 1996 film that proved to be highly controversial. As people took to the social media platform Tuesday night and into the following morning with the hot topic debate, "Twister 2" became a trending topic, with social media users weighing in with their opinions.

Hitting theaters in 1996, Twister followed a group of storm chasers researching tornadoes during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma and starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes. Widely regarded as the most popular movie about weather ever made, the film grossed approximately $500 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day, according to IndieWire. Although it's been more than two decades since its theatrical debut, the fanfare surrounding Twister hasn't died.

Despite how loved the original was, talk of a sequel didn't gain quite the same enthusiasm. Across social media Wednesday morning, Twister fanatics slammed a proposed second film, many stating that a sequel would never match up to the original 1996 film given that some key players from the original cast have since passed away and would therefore not be involved. Others cited now-iconic lines that could never be beat. Still, there were a few supporters. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about Twister 2.