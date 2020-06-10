'Twister 2' Being Debated on Twitter
A great debate was raging on Twitter Wednesday morning as movie lovers discussed Twister 2, a potential sequel to the original 1996 film that proved to be highly controversial. As people took to the social media platform Tuesday night and into the following morning with the hot topic debate, "Twister 2" became a trending topic, with social media users weighing in with their opinions.
Hitting theaters in 1996, Twister followed a group of storm chasers researching tornadoes during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma and starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes. Widely regarded as the most popular movie about weather ever made, the film grossed approximately $500 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 behind Independence Day, according to IndieWire. Although it's been more than two decades since its theatrical debut, the fanfare surrounding Twister hasn't died.
Despite how loved the original was, talk of a sequel didn't gain quite the same enthusiasm. Across social media Wednesday morning, Twister fanatics slammed a proposed second film, many stating that a sequel would never match up to the original 1996 film given that some key players from the original cast have since passed away and would therefore not be involved. Others cited now-iconic lines that could never be beat. Still, there were a few supporters. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about Twister 2.
If they’re making Twister 2, they’re in it for the money... not the science. pic.twitter.com/97ioPruByh— Andrew Hanover (@HanoverAndrew) June 10, 2020
Why is Twister 2 trending? The o.g is phenomenal. We got this amazing line out of it 😂 pic.twitter.com/CZXT8MEaxU— Varsha Chand (@thevarshachand) June 10, 2020
Twister 2??? I just rewatched Twister a couple hours ago, still a great movie. I mean, I don't know if I'd watch it if another one was made. I think it would be missing too much 😞 pic.twitter.com/Xk4IEu5lrA— MoonshineWolf (@BlueMoonWolf32) June 10, 2020
No Twister 2, please. Both Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman are dead, and you'll never be able to recapture the energy of the original. It's always been a guilty pleasure watch of mine...just...no. Nonsensical, awful CGI cows, and SO. MUCH. DRAMA. Perfection
Oh, and food. pic.twitter.com/0ijxYvt1pc— Jessica Moon ❤️💛💙 (@jhlmoon) June 10, 2020
Twister 2 without Bill Paxton or Helen Hunt with Shania Twain singing in the background won’t be the same. But bring it on... I’ll watch it.— The Rad Man (@RadManServ) June 10, 2020
I unapologetically love Twister, and the thought of a Twister 2 without Bill Paxton and Phillip Seymour Hoffman is completely unfathomable to me... I'm going to have to give this one a big fat nope...— Paul Hurtado🏕️ (@Feydakyn) June 10, 2020
I see Twister 2 trending and all I can say is. pic.twitter.com/XMkqh7FHRv— Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) June 10, 2020
People wanna Twister 2 movie without Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman? Are you all stupid?— Orange Hat Reviews (OHR) (@OrngeHatReviews) June 10, 2020
Twister 2? pic.twitter.com/hzB3N3z6Vq— CnB (@E4_Maf_e_Yah) June 10, 2020
We need Twister 2.— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 10, 2020
Did expect to see this ever to trend... but the people clearly want twister 2 and I stand for that pic.twitter.com/EX8olGNwek— Glenn Maxwell (@argmaxwell) June 10, 2020
Saw Twister 2 trending and got a little nervous...please, please let 1 classic retire in peace without any sequel or remake #TwisterMovie pic.twitter.com/uqDurehz43— Charmaine Perry (@charmaineperry_) June 10, 2020
Twister 2 without this this guy?
Game over, man. Game over. pic.twitter.com/D8zIVYXzrS— Harrison Smith (@HarrisonSmith85) June 10, 2020
Twister 2 is trending and without Bill Paxton it just wouldn’t be the same. :((— Carolynn Lewis (@caroLewis__) June 10, 2020