Robert Pattinson Reveals His Real Feelings on ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson was recently asked about how he looks back on his time in the Twilight series and he called the experience “amazing.”

“It’s all fond memories,” Pattinson told E! News about shooting the films. “I mean it’s almost more fond the further away you get from it…it’s just such a magical way to spend your 20s.”

“I mean it’s completely crazy. I still haven’t really processed it. I mean I always thought that there’d be more of a fallout — a psychological fallout years later,” he continued.

Earlier this year, in a separate interview, Pattinson finally addressed those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Kristen Stewart.

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” the interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’ ” Pattinson said.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” Pattinson added.

Back in 2012, after news broke that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”