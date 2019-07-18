‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise Has Just Three Words for Twitter While Tweeting Trailer

The first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick just dropped and Tom Cruise had just three words for Twitter while tweeting it out. Taking to his personal Twitter page, Cruise shared the new clip and wrote, “Maverick is back.” The trailer sees Cruise back in action as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a role he originated in the classic ’80s action film Top Gun. This time around, Maverick is older and helping to guide a new generation of Air Force pilots who are flying high.

Before sharing the trailer on Twitter, Cruise made a surprise appearance in Hall-H at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 and debuted the clip for the audience.

According to reports, when Cruise appeared, the crowd went wild, and he took the stage to the sound of loud cheers.

In addition to Cruise, original film co-star Val Kilmer is also returning as Commander Thomas “Iceman” Kazansky. The rest of the cast for Top Gun: Maverick is rounded out by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

Mad Men alum Jon Hamm also has a co-starring role in the film, and earlier this year he spoke about how impressed he was with the way the movie was shot.

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” he told Collider. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

He then went on to speak about his personal feelings on filming and how he felt fans would respond to the movie, saying,

“It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together. Unfortunately, [original director] Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one.”

“I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch,” he added. “It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled to be released this year, but its premiere was later pushed back to June 26, 2020.