‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Adds Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman to Cast

Top Gun: Maverick has added three more superstars to its already star-studded ensemble cast.

Actors Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Lewis Pullman will join the cast of the sequel to the iconic film. The cast is led by Tom Cruise and includes Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

The Paramount Pictures film directed by Joseph Kosinski, Deadline reports, is slated for release on July 12, 2019. No specifics were given on who the three actors will play on the film, though Harris and Hamm will add star power to the cast.

Pullman is the son of actor Bill Pullman, whose film credits include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale and the upcoming Hulu limited series Catch-22.

As previously reported Teller is set to play the son of Maverick’s former partner Goose (played by Anthony Edwards), who passed in the 1986 original. The plot is under wraps, but is believed to follow Cruise’s Pete Mitchell who is now an instructor at the Top Gun school and taking Teller under his wing.

The new actors join a group of supporting cast that includes Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Dany Ramirez and Monica Barbara. Thomasin McKenzie, who was also set to join the cast, had to bow out due to a scheduling conflict.

Powell initially auditioned for the role that Teller landed, but producers later cast him in another role, as producers were impressed with his acting chops.

The actor announced his casting on Instagram with a photo of himself standing in an airline hangar in front of a fighter jet.

“Guess some things aren’t so classified… It’s now official. I’m headed to TOP GUN,” Powell captioned the image. “This movie is one of the reasons I became an actor. It’s why I always go low after a high-five, always fall in love with my teachers, say things like “clean ’em and fry ’em” on a daily basis, end volleyball games in oiled-up flexing, and why I can blame all my speeding tickets on Kenny Loggins.”

“In all seriousness, I just had my 10 year anniversary since moving from Austin to Los Angeles to give acting a shot. Victories are rare, dreams are mostly broken, so I am truly grateful for everyone in my life who’s helped me beat the odds to get into this flight suit. This role is a dream come true. Don’t ever give up. Missile Lock is Real. #IFeelTheNeed.”

Powell headlined one of the buzziest Netflix movies of the summer, Set It Up, and he’s now poised to step even further into the spotlight with his role on the Top Gun sequel.

The script for Top Gun: Maverick was written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing with Cruise and Skydance’s David Ellison.