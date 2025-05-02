Tom Hanks Movie Gets Unexpected Sequel

The Greyhound is returning—and no, we’re not talking about a bus.

Greyhound, the 2020 war film written by and starring Tom Hanks, is getting an unexpected sequel. The Sony Pictures film was originally set to play in theaters, but ended up being released by Apple TV+ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the film, US Navy Commander Ernest Krause is on his first assignment, during World War II: leading a group of 37 ships that are defending an Allied convoy through the Battle of the Atlantic. The ship he leads, USS Keeling DD-548, is nicknamed Greyhound. In the film, he must take action to stave off German U-boats and all sorts of other threats.

According to Deadline, Hanks will return for a second film, for which he has also once again penned the script. The film’s director Aaron Schneider is returning, as is producer Gary Goetzman.

There is currently no word on if any of the other cast members are returning, but the studio is actively in talks to bring as many back as possible—including Stephen Graham, who is becoming an in-demand actor after his starring role in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Supposedly, the next film will follow Krause and his Greyhound crew as they leave the shores of Normandy and head to the ocean to help the Allies turn the tide of World War II.

The first film was a moderate success, netting decent reviews and an Oscar nomination for Best Sound.

There are currently no other details on the sequel to Greyhound, including on if the sequel will be released in theaters.