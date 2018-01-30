Tim Allen Joins Docudrama to Take Down ‘PC Culture’

Former Last Man Standing star Tim Allen has reportedly joined a docudrama aimed at taking down “PC culture.”

The film is titled No Safe Spaces, and while little is known about the stylistic direction of the project, it is expected to be released in the fall of 2018, according to the New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is being promoted by former Man Show co-host Adam Carolla and radio host Dennis Prager, who both argue that No Safe Spaces is all about promoting free speech at a time when Hollywood, the media and college campuses stifle or blacklist opposing and/or controversial opinions.

“Nothing kills comedy quite like people who are constantly offended,” Carolla told reporters. “It’s impossible to be funny if we’re not allowed to poke fun at each other and that’s what’s happening with a new generation of people who seem to be offended for a living.”

“If we can’t have fun with one another than we lose our humanity. If free speech goes, then our basic freedoms will follow soon after,” he later added.

According to a promotional clip from the film, in addition to Allen and Carolla, No Safe Spaces also features comedians Andrew Schulz, Bryan Callen and Karith Foster.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was also filmed for the movie, as he has first hand experience with being banned from college campuses.

“Any effort to open up free speech on college campuses is utterly worthwhile. Prager University has done wonderful work on that score,” Shapiro told reporters. “And I think Adam (Carolla) is for a lot of young people – particularly conservatives and libertarians – an iconic figure. His involvement is great.”

Allen famously railed against liberal Hollywood for “bullying” supporters of conservative politics, and refused to believe that his series Last Man Standing was canceled over scheduling issues rather than his own conservative views.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” Allen previously said about his character on the show. “He’s mitigated by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but the guy was a likable guy.”

“I’m a version of that guy,” he later added.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey made sure to explained the networks side of the matter, saying, “Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”