An Interrogation Gets Intense in NSFW Clip From ‘The Vault’

The upcoming genre-bending film starring James Franco, The Vault, is sure to appeal to fans of both supernatural horror and heist thrillers. In a new NSFW clip for the film, Franco, who plays a bank manager, is subjected to an intense interrogation by one of the bank robbers. Check out the clip above and the synopsis below.

“In order to save their brother Michael’s life, the Dillon sisters, Leah and Vee have organized a bank robbery, but when the upstairs vault doesn’t have enough money to cover Michael’s debt, on the advice of Assistant Bank Manager Ed Maas, they drill into the downstairs vault. But the bank’s basement hides a terrible secret and before long, the Dillons have to choose whether to face the police outside or the terrible supernatural forces in the vault below.”

In addition to Franco, the film stars Francesca Eastwood, Taryn Manning, Scott Haze, Q’Orianka Kilcher and Clifton Collins Jr.

Franco has proven himself as one of the most unpredictable actors of his generation, bouncing from big, broad comedies like Why Him? to movies made with frequent collaborators like The Interview to directing his own indie dramas like Child of God. While fans might never know what the actor will do next, he rarely dives into the world of horror.

Earlier this year, Franco had a brief part in Alien: Covenant, but with his character exiting the narrative shortly after his debut, he didn’t get to take part in the terrifying space adventure. The actor has dabbled in the realm of horror and science fiction, starring in films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and 127 Hours, but fans haven’t seen him embrace a full-blown horror film quite like The Vault.

In 2013, Franco found success with This is the End, the comedy in which he and many other comedic actors played themselves trying to survive after a Biblical apocalypse occurred.

From demons to cannibals to severed heads, the film featured many horror elements, but mostly relied on those themes to set up punchlines. The filmmakers had clearly done their homework with the horror genre, however, using one sequence to reenact, at times verbatim, scenes from the 1968 classic Rosemary’s Baby.

The Vault will be available on VOD and in select theaters September 1.