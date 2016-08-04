'The Suicide Squad': How to Watch This Weekend

✖

Warner Bros. and DC's latest film, The Suicide Squad, officially premiered on Thursday, Aug. 5, and there's more than one way to watch the new action flick. The movie was released in theaters, and is now playing in major cinemas for those who want to venture out for a communal viewing experience.

It was also released simultaneously on HBO Max, and is free for subscribers to the streaming service. It will remain on the platform for one month and will not be available to watch after Sept. 5. The Suicide Squad is not the first new release to arrive on HBO Max, as recent films including Space Jam: A New Legacy have also received month-long appearances on the streaming service. HBO Max currently costs $14.99 per month for a subscription and $99.99 per year with ads and $149.99 per year without ads.

The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, though the new film does feature some of the same characters including Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang. Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer and brought together a group of anti-heroes recruited by the government to take on a dangerous mission in exchange for reduced prison sentences.

The 2021 movie has a similar premise and features a number of new characters including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark. The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn and its official logline shares that the movie is set on the island of Corto Maltese.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A," the description states, via Collider. "Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."