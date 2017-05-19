Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ To Debut At Halloween Horror Nights

The story of the Torrance family descending into madness at a remote hotel in the off season has been terrifying audiences since Stephen King‘s novel debuted in 1977. Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining only added to the terror, featuring one of the definitive performances of Jack Nicholson’s career. This fall, you can experience the terror firsthand as the film will be featured at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights both the Orlando, FL and Hollywood, CA locations.

A description of the new maze is as follows:

“The Shining maze at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will provide guests with a unique opportunity to relive some of the film’s most iconic, and sinister, moments.While venturing through the eerie Overlook Hotel, guests will be thrust into the hotel’s tragic history of murder and madness, bearing witness to caretaker Jack Torrance’s spiraling descent into insanity. Nightmarish visions will come to life in this macabre maze, overwhelming guests with the ‘shine’ of the murderous, ghostly entities that lurk around every turn – all while trying to escape the wrath of Jack Torrance as he violently succumbs to the hotel’s paranormal forces.

“Universal Studios’ ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ is the ultimate Halloween event. For more than 20 years, guests from around the world have visited Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando to become victims inside their own horror film. The streets of each coast’s event are transformed into highly-themed scare zones where menacing ‘scare-actors’ lunge from every darkened corner. Multiple movie-quality haunted houses are erected throughout the event, based on everything from iconic slasher films to hit horror television series to haunting original stories.”

Halloween Horror Nights has a reputation for bringing audiences some of the most extravagant haunted house in the country, based on horror fans’ most beloved properties. Previous years have featured mazes based on films like Halloween, An American Werewolf in London, and Alien vs. Predator.

Stephen King’s inspiration for the story comes from the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, a location noted for supernatural occurrences. Exteriors for Kubrick’s film featured the Overlook Hotel in Oregon, with many interior shots being filmed on soundstages.

It might not be possible to visit the real-world locations upon which the film was based, but visiting this new haunted maze might be the closest a horror fan can get.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights between September 15 and November 4.