‘The Purge 4’ Scores Director With Sundance Phenom Gerard McMurray

Some of the most effective horror films throughout the years have had elements that mirror current issues going on in our society, which is what has made The Purge series of films so successful. The newest film in the franchise recently scored a director with Gerard McMurray, hot off his success earlier this year at Sundance with Burning Sands, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement of McMurray marks the first time any director other than Purge series creator James DeMonaco would helm an installment in the successful franchise. Although DeMonaco won’t direct the film, he will be writing the script and was involved with picking who would take the reins of the series.

Of McMurray’s talents, Demonaco revealed, “I have not seen a film as confidently directed in a long time as Burning Sands, and I’m excited to see Gerard’s own expression of the Purge world.”

The series of films is set in a not-too-distant future where, in hopes of quelling violent crimes throughout the year, citizens are allowed to commit any crime they’d like without repercussion for a 12-hour period every year.

The first film in the series starred Ethan Hawke as a family man whose home was approached by someone seeking refuge. While trying to offer the man assistance, Hawke’s character put his home in the crosshairs of a series of violent killers who wanted to get in the house to claim what was rightfully theirs.

In The Purge: Anarchy, Frank Grillo starred as a man hoping to seek vengeance against a person who had killed his son in a car accident, only to come across people who were caught in the crossfire of the violent evening and wanted nothing more than to go home.

The Purge: Election year followed a politician who had hoped to end the barbaric event, bringing attention to herself from those who wanted to continue the tradition of violence.

In addition to a feature-length film, the concept will also be getting a TV series, which Blumhouse Productions co-creator Jason Blum explained would “reveal to the fans what happens the other 364 days of the year and how that law affects people.”

The TV series is slated to air on Syfy and USA next year.

The upcoming sequel, whose details have been kept under wraps, will be landing in theaters July 4, 2018.