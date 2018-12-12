‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star McKenna Grace Scoring Six Figures for ‘Annabelle 3’

After starring in Netflix’s acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House, McKenna Grace‘s upcoming role in The Conjuring spinoff Annabelle 3 is earning her a hefty paycheck.

According to The Blast, Grace will rake in a total of $750,000 for the film, which is set to be released on July 3, 2019. Depending on the success of the film, the young actress could potentially score an additional $250,000 or more, bringing her grand total payout to well over $1 million. She will also add to her base pay by receiving a percentage of soundtrack and merchandising sales.

Worldwide, The Conjuring universe has grossed more than $1.5 billion.

At just 12 years old, Grace already has a roster of heavy-hitting credits. Prior to portraying a young Theo in Netflix’s hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House, she had also been in a number of other big name series and blockbuster movies. She previously starred as Paige in CBS’ Young Sheldon and has also starred as Rose in Netflix’s Fuller House, Penny Kirkman in Designated Survivor, and a young Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

She also has a number of upcoming projects set to be released in 2019, including an appearance in the upcoming holiday special Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale, to be released on Dec. 14 on Netflix, in which she will portray a young Sabrina. She will also appear as a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

Grace was announced to be joining Annabelle 3, the latest installment in The Conjuring universe, in September, and is slated to take on the role of Judy, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s young daughter who becomes a target of the demonic doll, Annabelle.

“It really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room. But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there,” writer and director Gary Dauberman, who also wrote Creation, said of the latest Annabelle installment during Comic-Con’s ScareDiego event, according to Deadline.

Producer James Wan added that the film is “basically Night At The Museum with Annabelle!”

The “articifact room” that Dauberman spoke of the film’s version of the Warren’s real-life “Occult Museum,” which is located in the Warrens’ home and features a collection of “items used in extremely dangerous occult activities and diabolical practices around the world.”

The film will mark the third in the Annabelle franchise and will follow the 2014 release of Annabelle and the 2017 release of Annabelle: Creation.

Along with Grace, the film will also star Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Annabelle 3 is set to debut in theaters on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.