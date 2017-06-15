Tom Cruise Had Excessive Creative Control Over ‘The Mummy’

Universal’s connected monster franchise – aptly titled The Dark Universe – got off to a rocky start this month, as The Mummy bombed in the box office. The film has also been panned by critics across the board.

Many are looking at The Mummy, and wondering where the project went wrong. According to a new report, it looks like star Tom Cruise may be the one to blame.

After speaking with several sources from the set, a report by Variety suggests that Cruise had an excessive amount of creative control over the film. In fact, if these sources are telling the truth, the guy had way more control over the film than any actor should.

The sources say that the actor oversaw many decisions on the set, wearing multiple hats in the process. Unfortunately, his creative freedom didn’t stop there.

Other sources say that Universal contractually granted Cruise control over most aspects of the project. He apparently had say over the approval of the script, as well as decisions in post-production.

The report also suggests that Cruise had a lot of input on The Mummy‘s marketing and distribution process. It was Cruise who advocated for the prime June release date, coming one week after Wonder Woman.

The Mummy has become the biggest disaster stories of the summer, which was already shaping up to be one of the worst in decades. If these reports are to be trusted, Tom Cruise could be the one to blame.

Photo Credit: Andrew Toth / Getty