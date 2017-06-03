Watch Tom Cruise Go Down With The Plane In These Clips From The Mummy

Five-minutes worth of clips from The Mummy!

In the first clip, narrated by Dr. Henry Jekyll (Russell Crowe), Princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) embraces evil and unleashes darkness itself when she makes a pact with the God of Death. In the following clip, Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) tries to come up with an escape plan when he and his treasure-seeking partner Sergeant Chris Vail (Jake Johnson) around surrounded by well-armed hostiles.

Nick makes a zero-gravity scramble for a parachute so that he can save Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) from the doomed plane they are in the third sneak peek. In the fourth and final new clip, Dr. Jekyll welcome Nick to Prodigium and reveals to him Jenny works for the monster-hunting organization.

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The cast features Tom Cruise (Jack Reacher, Top Gun), Russell Crowe (The Nice Guys, Gladiator), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), as well as Courtney B. Vance (The People Vs. O.J. Simpson), Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders), Marwan Kenzari (Ben-Hur), and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Jurassic World).

Alex Kurtzman, the screenwriter and producer behind Star Trek Into Darkness and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is on board to make his directorial debut, working off of a script penned by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus, Doctor Strange).

The Mummy will lumber into theaters June 9, 2017.