‘The Conjuring 2’ Spin-Off ‘The Crooked Man’ Being Developed

James Wan and his world of horrors continue to expand as another one of his characters from The Conjuring 2, The Crooked Man, will be getting his own spin-off film. Mike Van Waes will write the script based on a story by Wan, who will be producing the film alongside Peter Safran.

The character made his debut in last June’s Conjuring sequel, shown as an evil entity tormenting a small child in a home full of supernatural occurrences. The character is based on an old English poem, which explains, “There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile. /He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile. /He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse. /And they all lived together in a little crooked house.”

The character was portrayed in the film by Javier Botet, who is 6’7″ and weighed roughly 100 pounds at the time of filming, successfully conveying a terrifying and distorted entity. Botet had previously played the ghoulish entity featured in the horror film Mama.

When The Conjuring 2 was initially released, fans were so taken aback by the performer and his appearance that many questioned if the image was created using CGI. James Wan took to Twitter to settle the speculation.

Wan explained, “I’ve seen a few critics refer to a Conjuring 2 character as CGI or stop-motion, but is in fact played by the incredible, and very real, Javier Botet. [He] creates amazing movements with his body. Like a living, jittery, stop-motion puppet. All done in-camera.”

It’s unclear at this time if Botet will reprise his role or if the film will potentially focus on the character’s origin, potentially before developing such a gaunt frame.

The Crooked Man is the second spin-off from The Conjuring 2, with the announcement that The Nun, based on another one of the film’s terrifying presences, would be hitting theaters in 2018. Taissa Farmiga, Demián Bichir, and Charlotte Hope have all been cast in The Nun, which will focus on a priest being dispatched to investigate the mysterious death of a nun in Rome.

Much like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Conjuring universe has expanded tremendously since its premiere in 2013. The first spin-off, Annabelle, focused on a demonic doll featured in the first film, with that film getting a sequel, Annabelle: Creation, hitting theaters later this summer. The Crooked Man will be the sixth installment in the expanding universe of supernatural films.

The three films that have been released thus far have grossed nearly $900 million worldwide.