'The Benchwarmers' Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 2006, Happy Madison Productions took on the world of Little League baseball with The Benchwarmers. This film told the story of a baseball-loving millionaire that helped "three inept nerds" form a baseball team to compete with the bullies of Little League. The film featured cameos from baseball legend Reggie Jackson and former Oakland Raiders defender Bill Romanowski. Since the release of The Benchwarmers, the top members of the cast have remained very busy. Several have worked together in projects for Netflix while also filming standup comedy specials on the side. Others have dipped their toes in the world of animated TV shows and video games, providing voiceover content on a regular basis. One actor even starred in a sequel to The Benchwarmers.

Rob Schneider (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)) A standup comedian and actor, Rob Schneider has remained very busy since starring as Gus in The Benchwarmers. He has contributed his voice to numerous animated projects and also partnered with Adam Sandler on several projects. He played roles in Netflix's Hubie Halloween and The Ridiculous 6, and he also had a TV series called Real Rob. Schneider also released his first Netflix standup special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. prevnext

David Spade (Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Similar to Schneider, David Spade has remained very busy since The Benchwarmers. He starred in a long-running TV series Rules of Engagement and lent his voice to the Hotel Transylvania series of films. Spade also returned to the comedy stage in 2014 to film his first special in a decade, David Spade: My Fake Problems. Spade is currently working on an untitled dramatic TV series for HBO. prevnext

Jon Heder (Photo: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images) Actor Jon Heder burst onto the scene in 2004 when he starred in Napoleon Dynamite. He then joined multiple projects before starring alongside Spade, Schneider and several other actors in The Benchwarmers. Since the baseball film, Heder has spent years steadily working on animated projects and series alike. he lent his voice to Pickle and Peanut, Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters and Star vs. the Forces of Evil among others. He most recently completed work on Killing Winston Jones, a movie starring Danny Glover, Tyler Labine and Richard Dreyfuss in key roles. prevnext

Jon Lovitz (Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images) A well-known character actor, Jon Lovitz has never been far from TV and movie screens since filming The Benchwarmers. He has appeared in numerous projects, including The Simpsons, Grown Ups 2, and Mr. Box Office. Lovitz actually also returned to The Benchwarmers universe in 2019 with Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls. He joined Chris Klein, Garfield Wilson, Chelsey Reist and Lochlyn Munro. prevnext

Molly Sims (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images) Molly Sims was busy prior to starring in The Benchwarmers and has continued to be since the 2006 film. She starred in 106 episodes of Las Vegas and joined a stacked cast for Jim Carrey's Yes Man. Sims entered the world of high school cheerleading in 2009's Fired Up! a film that heavily incorporated Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." Sims most recently joined several of her costars from The Benchwarmers for Netflix's comedy, The Wrong Missy. prevnext

Nick Swardson (Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) A prominent figure in many Happy Madison films, as well as one-half of the writing team for The Benchwarmers, Nick Swardson has joined Spade and Schneider in several projects. He was in The Wrong Missy, The Ridiculous 6, Grown Ups 2 and You Don't Mess With the Zohan among others. Swardson also created a fanbase when he starred as Terry in Reno 911! The noted Minnesota Vikings fan most recently completed filming Deported, a comedy with Fortune Feimster, Conchata Ferrell and Whitmer Thomas. Along with his acting career, Swardson has remained busy as a standup comedian, releasing two specials — Taste It and Seriously, Who Farted? These specials followed his first full-length cd, Party, which was certified platinum. prevnext