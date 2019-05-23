‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Released

The first Terminator: Dark Fate trailer dropped Thursday morning, showing the return of Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor to the franchise.

In the trailer, fans see the new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, whose power creates a carbon copy doppelgänger of himself. He’s hot on the trail of a new character, played by Natalia Reyes, who is being protected by yet another terminator, this one played by Mackenzie Davis. In theory, that would make Davis the Schwarzenegger of Dark Fate — even though Schwarzenegger himself is in this movie, too. Fans don’t yet know how he came back after melting himself in Terminator 2.

Linda Hamilton also returns for the trailer as Sarah Connor after stopping Judgment Day in the previous film.

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by James Cameron for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate acts as if the last three Terminator films don’t exist — wiping the slate figuratively clean.

Terminator: Dark Fate, which is actually the sixth Terminator film, therefore acts as a sequel to Terminator and Terminator 2.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream,” Cameron previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multiverse. This was really driven more by [Miller] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

Earlier this week, star Arnold Schwarzenegger teased the trailer’s release by tweeting, “Since I’m from the future I can officially report that the [Terminator] trailer is 48 hours away.”

Terminator: Dark Fate premieres in theaters Nov. 1.