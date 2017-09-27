‘Terminator 6’ Will be a Direct Sequel to ‘Judgement Day,’ Movies 3-5 Exiled to Alternate Timeline

If you liked the first two Terminator movies, but hated the three installments that followed, you’re about to get excited. According to creator James Cameron, the upcoming Terminator film will make it so the last three don’t really count.

While speaking with THR, and Terminator 6 director Tim Miller, Cameron was asked about the timeline for the upcoming sequel. Cameron quickly responded by saying that the new movie would follow the events of the first two Terminator films, basically forgetting the rest of the franchise.

“This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2,” Cameron confirmed. “And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

While the first two Terminator films remain strong in the eyes of fans and critics, the other three were flops on multiple levels. Rise of the Machines, Salvation, and Genysis were all panned by the press, and resulted in less-than-stellar numbers at the box office.

Terminator 6 is set to release on July 26, 2019.