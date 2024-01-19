Taraji P. Henson Has Regrets About Speaking on Pay Disparity While Promoting 'The Color Purple'

Taraji P. Henson may have gotten a lesson in the idea of doing things at the right time and place. The Oscar-nominated actress has been in the headlines for weeks since voicing her frustration over pay disparities as a Black woman in Hollywood. Despite her A-list roles and versatility as an artist, Henson says she hasn't received a pay increase since her work in 2018's Proud Mary. In addition to constantly feeling underpaid and undervalued throughout her career with lowballed salaries and unfair working conditions while filming the hit FOX drama series Empire, Henson revealed there were similar issues filming the recently released musical. She complained about having to fight for security and drivers as the cast were intially provided rental cars to drive themselves to and from the set. Her co-star, Danielle Brooks, explained that they weren't initially given dressing rooms or food she deemed adequate until Henson spoke up. Many blamed Oprah Winfrey, and executive producer on the film, though Henson came to her defense. But in a recent interview, Henson says she wants the narrative to change and center on the movie.

"I hope they can focus back onto this film, because right now, to me, it feels like what I said is now becoming louder than this beautiful film," she said in an interview with TODAY.com. "And that's not fair to me, or anybody in the film because the film deals with women who are oppressed — who live in an oppressed system. Men and women. And all the characters in that film except for the white people. So that movie is about healing. That movie is about sisterhood."

Henson stars as Shug Avery in the film, a role critics say she was destined to play. She's received critical acclaim for her performance.

In response to the Winfrey backlash, Henson has stated firmly: "I see what's going on, but there's nothing spin there…You saw the woman doing the electric slide in the dust with us. She was right there in the field doing the electric slide. She held our hands the entire production. She showed up, she was there — there are producers that don't show up on set…And what you're not gonna do is pit two Black women together — not on my watch."

The Color Purple was released on Christmas Day 2023 and had the biggest holiday release in years, earning a record $18 million for the night of release. However, numbers have reportedly been slow. Against a budget of $100 million, the film thus far has only earned an estimated $58 million despite positive reviews. Hopefully, the film and actors receive the awards they deserve, and more money is grossed by the end of its theatrical run.