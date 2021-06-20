Real Life Werewolf Video From Nigeria: Real or Fake?

✖

A viral video allegedly showing the body of a deceased werewolf in Nigeria is not real. The creature in the video is just a prop made by an expert special effects artist and sculptor. So unlike John Steinbeck's novel about a werewolf, there was no truth to this. It was not a real creature shot dead.

The clip that went viral showed a bloody body and was accompanied by a caption claiming the video was filmed in southeast Nigeria. The clip is not only not real, but it appears to come from a short film titled "Lobisomem Morto a Tiros," or "werewolf shot to death" in Portuguese, notes TMZ. The video was posted on YouTube by a user named Cloud Wolf on - you guessed it - April 1.

The realistic werewolf body was made by Joseph-Rob Cobasky, an expert special effects artist. He shared a photo of himself posing with the werewolf body on Nov. 22, 2020. Cobasky has over 28,000 followers on Instagram and recently shared photos of a bigfoot body he is working on. In other words, if someone claims a bigfoot was recently killed, it might just be a photo of Cobasky's latest work.

There is no real werewolf, but there is a real, unpublished detective novel by Steinbeck that involves a werewolf. Last month, Stanford University professor Gavin Jones told The Guardian the Steinbeck estate should finally publish Murder at Full Moon, a manuscript that has been sitting in an archive since 1930. It was written nine years before The Grapes of Wrath was published.

"There would be a huge public interest in a totally unknown werewolf novel by one of the best-known, most read American writers of the 20th century," Jones said. "This is a novel that really nobody knows about. It’s a complete novel by Steinbeck. It’s incredible." The manuscript is located at the archives of the Harry Ransom Center and the University of Texas in Austin. The manuscript also includes illustrations by Steinbeck. The book is set in a fictional California town, where investigators believe there is a supernatural connection to murders that happen on a full moon. It's a long way from Steinbeck's realistic depictions of the Great Depression.

However, Steinbeck's literary agents, McIntosh & Otis, said they will not publish the novel. “As Steinbeck wrote Murder at Full Moon under a pseudonym and did not choose to publish the work during his lifetime, we uphold what Steinbeck had wanted,” they said. “As the estate’s agents, we do not further exploit the works beyond what had been the author and estate’s wishes.”