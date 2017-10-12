‘Strangers’ Sequel Gets Title, Release Date and First Photo

After months of details slowly trickling out, the follow-up to one of the best slashers of the last decade, The Strangers, has gotten its title, release date and first photo. Get your first look at Strangers: Prey at Night with the photo below before the film hits theaters on March 9, 2018.

Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and Martin Henderson star in the film, with the killers being played by Emma Bellomy as Dollface, Lea Enslin as Pin-Up Girl and Damian Maffei as the Man in the Mask.

Rather than being a continuation of the previous film, which followed a couple who is stalked and terrorized by a group of intruders, the new film will be a reboot of sorts.

The original film’s writer/director Bryan Bertino and Ben Katai have written the script for the sequel, whose synopsis is as follows:

“The film follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness, three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.”

The sequel’s director, Johannes Roberts, who scored a big hit earlier this summer with 47 Meters Down, recently shared how the production was going and what some of his influences were while making the film.

“I love Bertino’s film, I think it’s an amazing movie and tonally this movie is going to fit very well into that universe,” Roberts gushed to Dread Central. “It has a real strong emotional heart, which the first one did, and it has a very cool retro feel to it, a lot of sort of references.”

“I mean, I always bring a lot of John Carpenter with me because that’s what I grew up on, but also maybe going back a bit earlier to the seventies movies, from Don’t Look Now to Duel, the Spielberg movie, even Christine a bit, the John Carpenter movie,” Roberts revealed of how his film compares to the previous installment. “All of these influences are finding their way into the movie, but I think it’s going to be a real fantastic movie. I’m super excited about it.”

Check out Strangers: Prey at Night when it hits theaters on March 9, 2018.

