‘Star Wars’ and ‘Superman’ Actor Dead at 77: Family Confirms Death of Angus MacInnes

Angus MacInnes, an actor from many genre favorites, has died. The Star Wars actor’s family broke the news on his official Facebook page, revealing he died on Dec. 23. He was 77.

His family did not disclose a cause of death, only that he was “surrounded by his family and love” as he passed away “peacefully.” The notice remembered him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The movie ‘Atlantic City,’ directed by Louis Malle. Seen here, Angus MacInnes (as Vinnie, a thug). Theatrical release in France, September 3, 1980. Screen capture. A Paramount Picture. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

MacInnes played Rebel pilot Jon “Dutch” Vander — better known as “Gold Leader” — in the iconic original Star Wars film. Disney also reused footage and audio of his performance for the 2016 prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart,” the family statement on his death read. “He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga. He was continually humbled, delighted, and honoured by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community.”

Outside of Star Wars, he also appeared in numerous other movies and several TV shows. His filmography includes Superman II, Rollerball, Hellboy, Eyes Wide Shut, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Captain Phillips, Judge Dredd, Strange Brew and the History Channel show Vikings.

