‘Split’ Producer Promises ‘Very Different’ Superhero Movie

Earlier this year, fans were not only treated to a compelling thriller with Split, but they were also given a surprise sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable, as a scene late in the film featured an appearance by David Dunn (Bruce Willis), that film’s protagonist. The upcoming sequel Glass will see the continued adventures of the series’ characters, with producer Jason Blum promising the film is most assuredly “not a Marvel movie.”

“Of course, it’s a kind of superhero movie, for sure. I do consider it that, yeah. It’s very different. I would say it’s not a Marvel movie, but a superhero movie,” Blum expressed at a recent event, according to Heroic Hollywood.

Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan earned himself a massive success in 1999 with The Sixth Sense, the story about a young boy who could see dead people walking amongst the living when others couldn’t. With Unbreakable, trailers and marketing materials teased another dark story of the supernatural, with the result being a film about a man who discovers he cannot be harmed, resulting in a dark film about the humble beginnings of a superhero.

In the years since, Shyamalan has bounced around the genre world, delivering audiences horror, fantasy and science fiction stories.

Audiences entering Split were primed to see the story of a man with a fractured psyche who kidnapped young girls to appease facets of his personality, a promise on which the film delivered. The experience was made all the more exciting for Shyamalan fans when the film’s connection to Unbreakable revealed itself.

Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s (James McAvoy) superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, McAvoy, and Anya-Taylor Joy are all slated to return to the film to reprise their roles. Additionally, Sarah Paulson has joined the cast in a lead role.

Glass is scheduled to hit theaters January 18, 2019.

