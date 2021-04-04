'Space Jam 2' Called out for Using 'A Clockwork Orange' Droogs Amid Pepe Le Pew Removal

The trailer for Space Jam 2 — formally titled Space Jam: A New Legacy — dropped on Saturday, and it, of course, featured characters from Looney Tunes. However, characters from numerous other Warner Bros. properties also appeared. One of the properties was A Clockwork Orange, the 1971 Stanley Kubrick movie based on the book of the same name by Anthony Burgess. Specifically, a group of background actors were dressed as "droogs," the slang name for the gang led by Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell).

While WB wanting to utilize an iconic property like A Clockwork Orange isn't surprising, it is somewhat strange that the droogs are in a family film like the Space Jam sequel. It is even odder given the public axing of Pepe Le Pew's scenes from the movie. Pepe Le Pew has been branded as a problematic character due to his unwanted romantic advances on Penelope Pussycat, which critics say sets a bad example for kids when it comes to consent. With the minds behind Space Jam: A New Legacy taking that mindset when it comes to the cartoon skunk, it's a bit weird that the Clockwork Orange droogs are featured. In the source material, the gang attacks, rapes and murders victims in shocking fashion.

After the trailer's release, many critics found it odd that Pepe was removed due to his exploits, but the gang was not. Furthermore, using such an older property with such mature themes seems odd, regardless of the Pepe situation. Scroll through to see social media users are reacting to the droogs' presence in the movie.