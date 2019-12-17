‘Sound of Music’ Scene From Sunday Airing Has Twitter Erupting

A scene from The Sound of Music made the rounds on Twitter after the movie aired on Sunday. The classic finale had fans feeling emotional for the Hollywood classic, and they let their followers know.

The Sound of Music is one of the most beloved movie musicals out there, and it never fails to elicit a strong reaction from fans. On Sunday, the movie aired on ABC, just in time for family holiday gatherings and cold, cozy nights. Those that tuned in had a lot to say about the movie,” especially the finale scene featuring “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”

“No matter how many times I watch this scene, it still gives me goosebumps,” one fan tweeted.

“It’s my motto!” added another.

“Somehow watching the ending scene of this film, always makes me sad in the sense that they are leaving all the places, friends, things they cherish behind,” a third fan wrote in a YouTube comment.

“Climb Ev’ry Mountain” sends the musical off in style, yet it is arguably not even the most iconic song in the soundtrack. The movie also includes “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and of course, the title track, “The Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Music is based on the real-life of the von Trapp family, who fled Nazi Germany in 1938. The 1965 movie version stars Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp and Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp.

This year, The Sound of Music may be more popular than ever among families gathered for the holidays. It is not scheduled to air on TV again for the rest of the month, however, it is available on the new streaming service Disney+. Considering the explosion of users on the app, many will probably turn to it for something to have one while they are gathered together to celebrate the holidays.

Disney+ has a huge selection of classic movies that are perfect for this time of year — particularly Christmas movies. It has many beloved films from Disney and 20th Century Fox thanks to the acquisition earlier this year. There are Muppet specials, animated features and cult classics like The Santa Clause series.



The Sound of Music is streaming now on Disney+.