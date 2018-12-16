‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Charlie Hunnam Spotted Filming Guy Ritchie Movie ‘Toff Guys’ With Matthew McConaughey

Charlie Hunnam has a slew of projects in the works and it appears he has just added another.

The Sons of Anarchy alum has been spotted on set of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming film, Toff Guys. In a slew of set photos published by the Daily Mail, Hunnam is shown chasing down none other than Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey is shown in character getting out of a flipped SUV. He is battered and bloody as he flees the scene. Hunnam is not far behind.

The 38-year-old actor is seen dressed in business attire paired with a warm vest and jacket. He is also rocking a pair of red glasses.

Toff Guys is a British film that, as Deadline reports, “follows a very English drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.” It is unclear what role Hunnam is playing in the production and how large of a part he will play.

In addition to Hunnam and McConaughey, the film also stars Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong and Lyne Renée.

The movie is said to be a return to form for Ritchie, who has been filming a series of high-budget major studio films in recent years. Hunnam starred in one of those studio projects, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

However, that film was a disappointment at the box office and to critics. Apparently, Hunnam was also not too pleased with the results.

“I couldn’t be in the center of that thing and not be aware it was going horribly wrong,” Hunnam told USA Today. “I had a week when I wasn’t feeling very happy. I had allowed myself to get seduced by the scope of it and the potential upside of that financial scope for what I could then parlay into creatively (producing and writing). That was the bummer for me.”

Hunnam is slated to star in several films coming out in 2019, including Triple Frontier, True History of the Kelly Gang and Jungleland.

Toff Guys has no release date set as of press time.

Photo Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images