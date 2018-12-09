‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Reveals ‘Good Burger’ Sequel With Kel Mitchell Has Been Discussed

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson said he would be interested in reuniting with Kel Mitchell for a Good Burger sequel, but they just need a greenlight from executives to make it happen.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, a fan called in to ask if there have been any talk about a sequel to the 21-year-old movie.

“We’ve been talking about it for a long time,” Thompson said. “We’ve had meetings about it, so it’s in the higher powers’ hands cause we’ve both said that we’re down to do it.”

Thompson went on to explain how the famous 2015 sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which he and Mitchell performed a Good Burger sketch, came to be. Thompson said it was All That co-creator Dan Schneider’s idea.

“A friend of his was working on The Tonight Show and they had that idea to do the reunion and he reached out to me and then I called Kel and we talked,” Thompson explained. “We played phone tag for three days, but we finally talked and we were like, ‘Yeah, we might as well do it’ or whatever. It was a nice 40-minute conversation that we had.”

Thompson said he had not spoken to Mitchell in a “long time” before the sketch was filmed. “It was nice to reconnect because it was like picking up right where we left off,” he said.

Since then, Mitchell and Thompson have been in contact “all the time.” Just last month, the two reunited for a celebrity Double Dare episode on Nickelodeon.

Thompson and Mitchell got their start on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That, and later earned their own spin-off series, Kenan & Kel. In 1997, the All That “Good Burger” sketch was expanded into a movie, which remains a cult favorite among their fans.

Another fan who called into WWHL asked Thompson who was the worst-behaved SNL musical guest, noting that Bill Hader once said that title belonged to Justin Bieber. Thompson disagreed with that, since he didn’t have “much of a bad time” with the singer, but admitted Kanye West could be considered one of the stranger guests.

“Kanye was super far off the ripper type of weirdness,” he said of West, who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat during the SNL Season 44 premiere and went on a pro-President Donald Trump rant after the broadcast. “The ripper of weirdness is like here and he was way over there.”

Thompson is the longest-tenured SNL cast member in the show’s history. He joined in 2003 and finally received an Emmy nomination for his acting in 2018. He shared the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “Come Back Barack” sketch with co-star Chris Redd and composer Eli Brueggemann.

Photo credit: Paramount/Getty Images