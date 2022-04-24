Sheryl Crow's Next Big Project is a Christmas Movie

✖

Sheryl Crow is embracing the magic of Christmas this year. The award-winning singer and songwriter will executive produce and write the title song for the forthcoming film When Christmas Was Young. The Nashville music-themed film was penned from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist, Robert Tate Miller. Miller is responsible for projects including Hope at Christmas and Forever Christmas. Per an official press release, the movie follows a headstrong music manager in "desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago." Also on the project as executive producers are Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones, and Karen Glass. Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring will produce for Lighthouse Pictures. It's one of three CBS originals that will air this Christmas season.

CBS is fairly new to original Christmas programming. Until 2021, the network relied on holiday classics they aired, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. But last December, they debuted Christmas Takes Flight and A Christmas Proposal. They marked the first original holiday films on CBS since 2012.

This year, two additional films will also air. The Talk host Amanda Kloots is leading the movie Fit For Christmas. Kloots stars as a fitness instructor at the community center of the Christmas-obsessed small town, Mistletoe, Mont. Her character Amanda develops a holiday romance with a charming businessman, who secretly plans to buy the center and turn it into a resort.

Must Love Christmas follows an author famous for writing Christmas-themed romance novels who finds herself is stranded during the holidays in a small town. She gets caught in a love triangle between a childhood friend and a local reporter. Release dates for the three films have not been announced yet.