Seth Rogen Clarifies Comments About Emma Watson 'Storming' off 'This Is The End' Set

Seth Rogen is setting the record straight on long-standing rumors that Emma Watson "stormed off the set" of the 2013 post-apocalyptic film This Is the End. After Rogen confirmed in a recent interview with British GQ that an incident did take place, the actor took to Twitter Monday to "correct a story that has emerged" following his comments. In the lengthy statement shared to his account, Rogen said his interview with GQ, in which he was asked about the rumor that Watson "stormed off the set" of the film, "misrepresents what actually happened." Rogen said that Watson "did not 'storm off the set' and it's s—y that the perception is that she did."

Directed by Rogen and his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg, the 2013 comedy featured a star-studded cast including Watson, Rogen, James Franco, and others portraying fictional versions of themselves after getting stuck in Franco's house amid the apocalypse. According to the rumors, Watson walked off set and refused to film a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum in leather BDSM wear. While Rogen confirmed an incident did take place, he said in his Monday statement that "the narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls—."

According to Rogen, the scene in question "was not what was originally scripted," and was instead "getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to." Rogen said the incident ultimately boiled down to a lack of communication, writing, "I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn't, she was put in an uncomfortable position." He added that he spoke with Watson the night of the incident and they "agreed on her not being in the scene together."

"It was overall a s—y situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I'm very happy and impressed that she did," he wrote. "I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it."

Rogen's statement followed his GQ interview, which was published last week. In the interview, Rogen addressed the rumor, stating in part, "I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?'" He clarified that "it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye" and noted that there were "hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end. She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it." At this time, Watson has not addressed the comments.