Seth Rogen on Why Emma Watson Walked Off the 'This Is the End' Set

With all his extra downtime stuck at home during the pandemic, actor Seth Rogen started a new weed business, Houseplant, and also wrote a sort of memoir called Yearbook. The book breaks down years of Hollywood exploits, and Rogen reveals plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from his movies. Rogen spoke to GQ to promote his new projects and spilled some details there as well. He also took the time to clear up a rumor that has persisted since the release of his controversial comedy, This Is The End.

In the film, a bunch of celebrities appear as pseudo versions of themselves, including Emma Watson. According to rumor, Watson stormed off set and refused to shoot a scene featuring Channing Tatum in a gimp suit leashed by a cannibal Danny McBride. However, Rogen insists that there was no bad blood. "I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know?" Rogen explained. "I think sometimes when you read something when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

"She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it," Rogen added, implying that whatever Watson witness being filmed was probably much more hardcore than what made it into the finished film. Rogen also shared a hilarious anecdote about Snoop Dogg from the This Is The End set with GQ, which also made it into Yearbook.

"When making apocalypse comedy This Is The End, Rogen asked Snoop Dogg if he would write a song for it," GQ reported. "Snoop agreed, turned up to the studio, wrote the hook, before Rogen asked him if he could rap a verse for it, too — something Snoop hadn’t planned on. As Rogen puts it, 'He put his head down and thought for a long moment. Then he looked over to one of his guys, narrowed his gaze and said, "Bring in the hoes."' Upon which, a gaggle of six hitherto unseen women entered, each 'very much dressed like strippers,' who all proceeded to dance around Snoop for 20 minutes while he wrote a verse on his BlackBerry."