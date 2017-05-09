Sean Bean Hiked Mountains to Film Lord of the Rings Instead of Flying

Some actors in the Lord of the Rings trilogy may have hiked for miles because they are intensely method in their craft. Others may have scaled mountains because they’re afraid of helicopters.

For Sean Bean and his portrayal of Boromir, it was the latter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor opened up about his time involved with Lord of the Rings and revealed that, unlike the rest of his cast members, he would walk up and down mountains to avoid having to ride in a helicopter to get to the set.

“I used to be a bit terrified of flying,” Bean told UGO. “In The Lord of the Rings, we had to go up in helicopters and I had to walk the whole way, really. I was two hours behind everybody else on top of this mountain because I just didn’t want to get in any helicopters. I was terrified of them. But with planes, I’m used to them now. But I still get a bit dodgy with turbulence.”

According to Bean’s Wikipedia page, it’s no secret the actor put an extra few steps on his FitBit heading to set. “In one instance, he chose to take a ski lift into the mountains while wearing his full costume (complete with shield, armour, and sword) and then hike the final few miles,” the page reads.

Ironically enough, Bean went on to land himself a role in a film titled Flightplan. If the title didn’t give it away, Flightplan (which also starred Jodie Foster and Peter Sarsgaard) is about a woman and her daughter flying from Berlin to America, which is when her daughter vanishes and no one claims to have ever seen her.

“I thought it was a really good thriller,” Bean said of Flightplan. “I read it and you just don’t know what’s going to happen next. It’s action-packed and interesting. Who is who until the end? Who is a good guy? Who is a bad guy? There are a lot of twists and turns and it was a good movie to work on with Jodie Foster. And Peter Sarsgaard, I think he’s really good. It was just a very classic script.”

Now, the man made most famous by Game of Thrones memes, can be seen in the Broken TV series as Father Michael Kerrigan or either of the upcoming 2017 releases under the titles of Drone and Dark River.