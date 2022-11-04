'Scream' Sequel Gets New Release Date

Scream fans won't have to wait as long for the franchise's next sequel, as a new release date has been announced. On Friday, Paramount Pictures revealed that the currently-untitled movie will open in theaters on March 10, 2023. The film was originally set to premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023, but now fans will get to check it out nearly two weeks sooner.

Scream 6 completed filming in late August, but details about the New York City-based story have been kept under wraps. Nearly all the surviving characters from Scream (2022 ) are back for the new movie, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. There will also be many franchise newcomers this time around, such as Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. Original Scream star Courtney Cox is also confirmed to return for the franchise's sixth movie, as is Scream 4 actress Hayden Panettiere.

I’ve updated my plans for you. 🔪 The new #ScreamMovie is now coming to theatres March 10, 2023. — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) November 4, 2022

During a recent interview with Variety, Cox addressed the upcoming film and assured fans that her character, Gale Weathers, is back. "I did not die so yes you will see me," she said. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!" The news of Cox's return came as Neve Campbell, who plays Sidney Prescott, announced that she will not be coming back for Scream 6.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell stated, per Deadline. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise." She added, "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The new movie will be directed by the filmmaking team Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett — who also helmed Scream 5 — from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The newest Scream film is currently available to stream on Paramount+ through the Showtime add-on, along with Scream 4.