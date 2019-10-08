Famous ‘Scream’ House to Host Final Halloween Bash Ever

Horror fans hoping to have the ultimate Halloween experience come Oct. 31 have the chance to get scared by Ghostface himself, as the mansion used in Wes Craven’s 1996 meta-slasher Scream is hosting its last ever Screamoween, a Halloween bash that promises to be terrifying. Located in Tomales, California, near Santa Rosa, the home is being rented out by event organizers Anthony Masi and Nate Ragon, who last year threw the Scream Comes Home event at the house.

“This beautiful mansion was used in the last act of the movie, Scream, which took 3 weeks to film, and the brilliantly directed and acted scenes that were filmed here carved their way into horror infamy! C’mon, everyone has seen Scream!” the events website reads. “The house is owned by a private citizen and sits in a gated complex in beautiful Tomales, California, right outside Santa Rosa. We have worked out a deal with the homeowner to host a Halloween party just for horror fans who want to experience what it’s like first-hand to step into this famous horror movie!”

Getting into the party isn’t easy, as there are only 150 tickets available to those 21 years and older. Tickets, which can be purchased by clicking here, cost $199.

A select handful of people were able to snag a room in the home, where Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, and Jamie Kennedy, once stood, for an additional $349, though the room has since been booked. The bedroom where Sidney (Campbell) ran while being chased was also available for accommodations for $549, with the event noting that “the door still has the marks in it that were made by the stuntman while stabbing it during filming.”

Set to be held between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. Halloween night, all attendees are required to show up in costume, though the event notes that Scream-themed costumes are not required. Once there, attendees will be treated to food and drink (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) for purchase, movies on VHS in the living room, Jiffy Pop and “giveaways and other goodies.”

Although this will be the second year in a row that the home has been the setting of the ultimate Halloween party, it will be the last, as the homeowners, who also make the home available throughout the year for weddings, have moved back into the house.