'Scream 2' Gets Killer 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release Celebrating 25th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Scream 2 is coming up on its 25th anniversary later this year, and in honor of the momentous occasion, Paramount Pictures has re-released the movie in a killer 4K Ultra HD steelbook format seen below on the left. The limited edition version packaging features both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs containing the film and special features. Those who snag a copy will also get a digital version of the movie as well. There is a standard version (below on the right), too, which fans can pick up here.

Among the epic bonus content, viewers will find audio commentary by late director Wes Craven, producer Marianne Maddalena, and editor Patrick Lussier. There are also some deleted scenes with optional commentary by the trio. Other Scream 2 special features include outtakes, a featurette, the film's original theatrical trailer, and some early TV spot promos. Finally, the new version also includes two music videos from the film's soundtrack: "Scream" by Master P and "Suburban Life" by Kottonmouth Kings. Click here to get a copy of the steelbook edition from Amazon.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

A synopsis of the iconic film reads: "Away at college, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) thought she'd finally put the shocking murders that shattered her life behind her... until a copycat killer begins acting out a real-life sequel. Now, as history eerily repeats itself, ambitious reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), Deputy Dewey (David Arquette) and other Scream survivors find themselves trapped in a terrifyingly clever plotline where no one is safe or beyond suspicion." Scream 2 opened in theaters on Dec. 12, 1997, a sequel to 1996's Scream.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, Jamie Kennedy and Liev Schreiber both reprise their roles from the first film. Other Scream 2 cast members include Jerry O'Connell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Laurie Metcalf, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Timothy Olyphant, Rebecca Gayheart, Portia de Rossi, Omar Epps and Marisol Nichols. The film was directed by horror master Wes Craven from a script by Kevin Williamson.

Craven and Williamson also worked together on the first film, and would later reteam for Scream 4 in 2011. Notably, Craven directed Scream 3 from a script by Ehren Kruger, who would later go on to work on three Transformers films, as well as 2022's massively successful Top Gun: Maverick. Sadly, Craven died in 2015, at the age of 76, after fighting a brain tumor. Scream 4 was his final film project.

In January, Paramount Pictures released a new Scream film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film brought back Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, and was a big hit with fans and critics alike. The creative team is currently working on a follow-up, Scream 6, which is set to open in theaters on March 31, 2023.