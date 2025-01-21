Ryan Gosling in Negotiations to Join ‘Star Wars’ Movie

In a potential casting coup that could reshape the future of the galaxy far, far away, Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling is in talks to headline his first major franchise film in an upcoming Star Wars project helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations are underway for the Barbie star to take the lead role in what’s being described as a standalone Star Wars feature, marking a significant departure from the Skywalker Saga that concluded with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Variety reports that the untitled project has been in development since late 2022, with screenwriter Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) crafting the screenplay. Levy is set to both direct and produce through his 21 Laps banner alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

While plot details remain as closely guarded as the Death Star plans, industry insiders suggest that Gosling’s potential involvement could accelerate the project’s timeline, potentially positioning it ahead of previously announced Star Wars films from directors James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Dave Filoni.

If Gosling finalizes his deal, the project would move swiftly into production, signaling Disney’s commitment to refreshing the franchise with top-tier talent. The timing appears strategic, following the historic success of Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine and Gosling’s standout performance in Barbie.

For the three-time Oscar nominee, the role would represent a significant career pivot. Despite his leading man status, Gosling has largely steered clear of major franchise commitments throughout his career. His next project is the upcoming sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel.

If greenlit, the film would follow The Mandalorian & Grogu in Lucasfilm’s theatrical lineup, with the latter scheduled for release on May 22, 2026. This new addition to the Star Wars universe could potentially herald a “reset button” for the franchise, with Gosling’s star power helping to usher in a fresh era of storytelling.

The collaboration would also add Levy to an exclusive group of directors who have worked with both Canadian stars named Ryan following his successful partnerships with Ryan Reynolds. While official confirmation from Disney remains pending, the project represents what industry observers see as an ambitious new direction for the Star Wars franchise.

Industry analysts speculate that Disney’s pursuit of Gosling indicates a strategic shift in their approach to the Star Wars franchise, potentially aiming to attract a broader audience while maintaining the series’ core appeal. The actor’s involvement could also signal a more character-driven approach to storytelling within the Star Wars universe, building on the success of recent streaming series that have expanded the franchise’s narrative scope.

As development continues, fans and industry observers alike await official confirmation from Disney and further details about this potentially groundbreaking addition to the Star Wars galaxy.