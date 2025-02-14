Robert Pattinson Reveals Big Update on ‘The Batman Part II’

There won’t be something in the way of The Batman Part II for much longer. On the red carpet for Mickey 17, his new sci-fi drama with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, Robert Pattinson revealed that the Batman sequel will begin filming at the end of the year.

Pattinson told Deadline that he couldn’t reveal any plot details on the next Batman adventure, but said “it’s cool, though, it’s cool,” and noted the film’s long delay, saying “everything feels so long ago because COVID just erased three years.”

The sequel’s release date was recently moved from October 2026 to October 1, 2027. It will release five years after the first. The sequel was confirmed a month after the original’s release at CinemaCon 2022, with director Matt Reeves returning, along with Pattinson (Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (The Penguin). There is currently no word on if Zoë Kravitz will return as Catwoman or if the first movie’s post-credit scene revealing Barry Keoghan as the Joker will come into play.

The first Batman movie grossed almost $800 million at the box office when it released in 2022. It received three Oscar nominations, and had a spinoff television series on HBO (The Penguin) centered around Farrell’s character. Pattinson will next be seen in Mickey 17, and then in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey.