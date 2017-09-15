Full Schedule for Rob Zombie’s ’13 Nights of Horror’ Unleashed

Getting in the spirit for Halloween can be a difficult task, as there are thousands of options when it comes to selecting a holiday-appropriate film to watch. Luckily, for those of you with HDNet Movies, you can sit back and let Rob Zombie select his picks for the 13 nights leading up to Halloween, in addition to an all-day marathon on the day itself.

If having the musician and filmmaker picking the movies you watch to get you into the mood isn’t enough of a draw, the man himself will be giving brief introductions about each film and its relevance to him and the genre to help you appreciate the production in a new light.

Check out a breakdown of the schedule below:

Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights Of Halloween — Every Night at 9:00 PM ET:

Thurs., Oct. 19 – The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Fri., Oct. 20 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

Sat., Oct. 21 – The Last House on the Left (1972)

Sun., Oct. 22 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Mon., Oct. 23 – The Blob (1958)

Tues., Oct. 24 – The Blob (1988)

Wed., Oct. 25 – The Others (2001)

Thur., Oct. 26 – Case 39 (2009)

Fri., Oct. 27 – The Devil Inside (2012)

Sat., Oct. 28 – Kalifornia (1993)

Sun., Oct. 29 – True Romance (1993)

Mon., Oct. 30 – Sometimes They Come Back (1991)

Tues., Oct. 31 – Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The festivities on Halloween itself will kick off early in the morning and carry audiences all the way through November 1.

Halloween Marathon – Tues., October 31

6:00 AM ET – The Others (2001)

7:45 AM ET – The Blob (1988)

9:25 AM ET – Case 39 (2009)

11:20 AM ET– True Romance (1993)

1:25 PM ET – The Others (2001)

3:10 PM ET – Kalifornia (1993)

5:15 PM ET – Sometimes They Come Back (1991)

7:00 PM ET – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

9:00 PM ET – Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

10:30 PM ET – Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

12:10 AM ET – The Devil Inside (2012)

1:35 AM ET – The Last House on the Left (1972)

3:05 AM ET – The Blob (1958)

4:30 AM ET – The Devil Inside (2012)

From monster movies to serial killers, classics and cult favorites, the list is diverse and will hopefully introduce horror fans to films they might not have seen before to celebrate their favorite holiday.

Tune in to Rob Zombie’s 13 Nights of Halloween beginning October 19 on HDNet Movies.

